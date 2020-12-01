Free News

Guterres held first phone conversations with Biden

BY Steve Cowan
According to the report, Guterres sent Biden congratulations on his election.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held the first telephone conversations with US President-elect Joe Biden on November 30.

The UN press service reports this.

“The Secretary-General emphasized the importance of strong close cooperation between the United States and the United Nations. He looked forward to working with the President-elect and his team to address the many pressing issues facing the world today,” the statement said.

In particular, the Secretary-General said that the UN and the United States must work together to fight the coronavirus pandemic, global climate change, maintain world order and security, and promote human rights.

