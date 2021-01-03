Guardiola does not rule out that he will extend his coaching career

The head coach of the English football club “Manchester City” Josep Guardiola does not exclude him from ending his career later than planned.

The Spanish specialist has led City since 2016, and his contract with the club runs until the end of the 2022/23 season. In December, Guardiola surpassed 700 coaching matches.

“The experience helps me. I used to think that I would soon end my career as a coach, but now I am thinking about retiring later. I am almost 50, a wonderful age,” – quoted the 49-year-old Guardiola on the website “City”.

Previously, Guardiola coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich.