GTA Vice City 2 demo version is released

The Revolution Team has released a demo version of GTA Vice City 2 – a remake of the original game on the Grand Theft Auto 4 engine.

The authors not only transferred the city from the original game to a new engine but recreated it from scratch with some changes. Why was the engine from the fourth part used, and not from the fifth? The developers say due to the lack of proper tooling in GTA 5.

“Yes, technically we could convert the location there, but that would be the end of it. There would simply be nothing to do in the city, because it is impossible to write missions using in-game scripts or transfer cut-scenes, ”the authors answer.

Only three areas are available in the demo – Little Havana, Airport and Docks.