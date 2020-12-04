Gregory Meeks will become the first black Chairman of the Committee on foreign relations

Meeks’ opponent was Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro.

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks has been elected to head the House Foreign Relations Committee and will be the first African-American to hold the position.

Meeks said that in the first place, the Committee would begin to work with the prospective new Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We need to restore morale and get our diplomats back, and then things will start to turn around again,” he said.

Meeks ‘ opponent was Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, who heads the congressional Latin American Caucus. Castro served four terms in Congress, and Meeks served eleven.

Castro said that he would be happy to work with Meeks, “especially in achieving common goals, such as promoting ethnic and cultural diversity in the state Department.”