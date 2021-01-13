Greenhouse gas emissions in the US decreased sharply against the background of the pandemic

The researchers claim that such a decline has not been observed since the Second World War.

Natural gas emissions in the United States in 2020 decreased by 10.3 percent amid a decline in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is stated in a report published by the research organization Rhodium Group, which noted that this is the most significant reduction in annual emissions since the Second World War.

“The sectors of the economy most affected, including transportation, electricity, and industry, are simultaneously the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States,” the report says.

In the transport industry, emissions fell by 14.7 percent compared to 2019, and in the electric power industry, this figure fell by 10.3 percent on average, the authors of the report note.

The changes are attributed to a decline in economic activity in America as a whole, including measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, such as restrictions on leaving home and traveling.