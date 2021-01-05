Grammy Awards ceremony postponed

According to Rolling Stone magazine, due to the pandemic, the event will take place in March.

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Technology of the United States postponed the Grammy Music Awards ceremony amid a difficult epidemic situation in California. This was reported on Tuesday on its website by Rolling Stone magazine, citing sources.

Initially, the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony was scheduled to be held on January 31. However, according to the publication, against the background of the worsening situation with the spread of the new coronavirus in California, the organizers decided to postpone it for at least a month. The exact date is unknown; it is only known that the ceremony is planned to be held in March.

At the end of November, the organizers announced the list of contenders for the music award in 84 categories. The number of nominations was the American singer Beyonce, nominated for the award in nine categories. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Rudy Ricch each received six nominations.