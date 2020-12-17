Gordon Hayward suffered a broken finger in an NBA match with Toronto Raptors

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured pinky on his right hand in the NBA preseason game with the Toronto Raptors, according to insider Shams Charania.

The club is convinced that Hayward will not need surgery. The forward will definitely miss the preseason match with the Orlando Magic on December 17, after which his service return is expected “any day.”

Gordon Hayward has agreed with the Charlotte Hornets on a four-year contract for $ 120 million. Earlier, he used the termination option in the contract with the Boston Celtics and left the last season, for which he could earn $ 34.2 million. Gordon wanted to conclude a long-term contract for the market. Hayward has spent the last three years at the Celtics. He played 52 games last season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.