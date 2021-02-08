Google will stop tracking users using cookies

Google intends to end its practice of tracking user location using cookies.

A representative of Google announced the creation of FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) technology: it will allow you to refuse the targeting of advertising based on cookies. It is argued that FLoC will increase the privacy of surfing and will not resort to the collection of personal user data.

The growing fear of cookie-based location tracking prompted the company to uphold Internet rights laws and develop a way to effectively target ads without collecting all of the available user information.

The essence of the technology is that the selection of advertisements using FLoC does not require access to the data of a specific user, but unites people with similar interests into groups. Thus, a group of users sees the advertisement.

In addition, using FLoC will help fight fraudulent advertising traffic.

Google announced the technology in 2019. Testing will take place in 2021. The date of implementation of the technology is not yet known, because the company has not yet resolved legal issues. Testing will take place based on Chrome.