Google will launch its cloud service Stadia on iPhone and iPad

Now Google has found a way to bypass Apple’s restrictions and launch its cloud service on the iPhone and iPad.

Stadia on iOS

However, the company did not invent the bicycle and used the same trick as NVIDIA. Google Stadia on iOS devices will work through the web version on the Safari browser. Users will have access to libraries and features of the standard Stadia subscription, as well as Stadia Pro.

The service library already contains Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as Cyberpunk 2077. According to The Verge, the CD Projekt RED game feels good on the cloud platform, even with touch controls. The author noted that the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 is even slightly superior to the PlayStation 5 version.

“I’ve found that playing Cyberpunk 2077 on my iPad Pro is a fairly stable and reliable experience. In some cases, it is even more stable than on my PlayStation 5, where the game crashes several times during one game session, ”writes the author of The Verge.

If you want, you can play with an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controller connected, as well as a Stadia controller.

To make Google Stadia work like a progressive web app on iPhone and iPad, users need to add a link to the service on their desktop: