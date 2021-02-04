Google unveils new Android TV interface

Google has announced a major update for its smart TVs running Android TV.

The update is mainly about the look of the user interface. Now it looks more like Google TV. For those who are not in the know, Google TV is not a separate system, but just a shell that is installed in the latest version of Chromecast.

The new Android TV home screen now has three tabs: Home, Discover and Apps. The first displays a familiar home screen with several sections, while the second displays popular content and recommendations to users. The third contains all the programs and the Play Store.

The update is distributed server-side. Users in the USA, Australia, Canada, Germany and France have already started receiving it. In other regions, the new interface will appear in the coming days.