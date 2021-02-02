Google to pay $3.8 million in a sex discrimination case

The US Department of Labor also states that there are signs of racial discrimination when hiring in several company branches.

Google has agreed to pay $3.8 million to settle a case of discrimination in hiring and paying employees. This is reported in a press release issued by the US Department of Labor.

According to the American agency, the audit, in particular, revealed an inequality in the remuneration of female and male employees who held the positions of software engineers in three divisions of the company in the states of California and Washington. The US Department of Labor also states that there are signs of gender and racial discrimination when hiring at several Google branches in the same states.

“The US Department of Labor has reached an agreement with Google to settle [regarding] allegations of systematic discrimination in the issue of wages and employment in the company’s divisions in the states of California and Washington,” the report says. In accordance with the settlement agreement, Google “will pay over $3.8 million to more than 5.5 thousand current employees and job seekers.” A total of $1.25 million of these funds will be allocated to adjust the salary levels of software engineers in Google’s divisions in Washington, California, and New York over the next five years.