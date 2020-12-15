Google stops selling smart speaker Home Max

Google has announced that it is no longer selling its largest smart speaker, the Home Max.

The manufacturer has sold all devices and no longer plans to release new ones. In terms of support, the company will continue to update the column. So it’s not worth worrying about.

In case you didn’t know, Google Home Max is the search giant’s largest smart column. It was introduced three years ago to compete with the Apple HomePod. It is equipped with four speakers, a subwoofer, Google Assistant, and Smart Sound technology, which allows you to customize the sound depending on the location. They asked for $299 per column at the start of sales, but then the price tag was lowered to $179.

