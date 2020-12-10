Google started selling refurbished Pixel 3s for only $249

Google stopped selling the Pixel 3 in March 2020, but now the device has appeared on the company’s official website again.

The American manufacturer began selling refurbished versions of the device. For the 4/64 GB modification, they ask for $ 249, and for the model with a 128 GB drive – $ 279. It’s a great deal, even though the Pixel 3 came out back in 2018. The smartphone is still relevant. It is planned to be updated until October 2021. That is, he will definitely receive Android 12.

Recall that Pixel 3 is a compact smartphone. It has a 5.5-inch OLED display, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 processor, one 12.2MP main camera and a 2915mAh battery. Initially, the device ran on Android 9 Pie, but now the device has already been updated to Android 11.