Google Services return to Honor smartphones

The new line of Honor brand smartphones, which Huawei sold to a third-party company in 2020, will be released with Google services.

The Huawei AppGallery app store will not be installed on new devices, but on models released earlier, it will remain.

The new line of Honor plans to present in the spring of 2021.

Google stopped cooperating with Huawei and Honor after, in 2019, US President Donald Trump allowed to block the purchase of equipment that poses a threat to national security. The US Department of Commerce also blacklisted Huawei. As a result, in November, Huawei announced the sale of Honor, the buyer was Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co. This allowed Honor smartphones to be removed from the restrictions imposed on Huawei.

“Huawei’s consumer business has been under tremendous pressure recently. This deal will help Honor sellers and suppliers get through a difficult time,” the corporation explained at the time.

Also, in January, sales of Huawei and Honor smartphones became diversified. So, last week, the Huawei website stopped working; in a message on the page, this was explained by technical work. Later, the Honor models disappeared from the Huawei website; they are presented on a separate site.