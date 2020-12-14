Google services crashed: YouTube, Gmail, and Google Docs is down

There was a failure in the work of Google services around the world; it follows from the data on the Downdetector portal. Users reported YouTube, Gmail, and Google Docs not working.

More than 9000 people around the world have complained about problems with Google services. 88% of them said that they could not enter the sites. Another 11% reported problems with Google search engines.

According to Free News, residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg are experiencing problems with Google in Russia. Major glitches are seen in the UK and France, Germany, Spain, Poland, Italy, and other European countries. Also, users from the United States, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil stated that it was impossible to use the services.

The cause of the failures is unknown. Google has yet to comment on why YouTube is down, Gmail, and Google Docs are shutting down.