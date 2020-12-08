Google releases latest update for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones

Google yesterday announced the December update for Pixel smartphones. As it turned out, this is the latest firmware for two of the company’s older devices.

We are talking about smartphones Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The owners of these devices have already started receiving the new version of the system. This will end the support for the devices.

Recall that Google has been releasing firmware for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for three years. The smartphones initially ran on Android 8.0 Oreo. The devices were then updated to Android 9.0 Pie, Android 10, and recently they received a fresh version of OS Android 11.

Google announced Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in 2017. Both smartphones are powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The devices are equipped with 12.2 megapixel main cameras, OLED displays of different diagonals, 2700 mAh, 3520 mAh batteries, and classic fingerprint scanners. The devices are protected against water and have stereo speakers.