Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones will learn to automatically adjust the speaker sound to the environment

Google is preparing the Pixel Feature Drop update for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones, which will add one interesting feature.

Artisans from XDA-Developers delved into the code of the latest version of the Device Personalization Services application and found a mention of the Adaptive Sound function there. From the description, it will automatically adjust the speaker’s EQ to the environment. Similar technology is now in the Pixel Buds TWS headphones, but it only controls the sound volume.

Apparently, the update will be released soon. Unfortunately, it’s not yet clear whether the company’s older smartphones will support Adaptive Sound or whether the feature will be exclusive to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.