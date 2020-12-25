Google patented the appearance of the new Pixel smartphone with a sub-screen front camera

Google has registered a patent for the appearance of the new Pixel smartphone.

The information was discovered by the Patently Apple portal. The patent has the number D903,618. The documents say that the device will receive a display without holes and cutouts for the front camera. Apparently, the sensor will be installed under the screen, as ZTE did in the Axon 20 Pro 5G smartphone.

In addition, the device in the image has the same main camera with two sensors and LED flash, as in the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Unfortunately, it is difficult to say whether this is Pixel 6 or not. In any case, it is definitely not worth waiting for a smartphone before the fall of 2021.