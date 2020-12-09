Google Opens Source Fuchsia OS: It Will Replace Android

Google announced that it had opened the source code for the next-generation operating system, Fuchsia. It should replace Android in the future.

The company invited everyone to join the work on the project. Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a universal open-source operating system, so public input is very important.

For this, public chats for discussion have been created, and other tools have been opened to help in the work.

To become a member, you need to sign a copyright disclaimer license agreement. Google has created a guide for everyone.

To understand the direction and priorities of the work, the developers have published the Fuchsia technical plan.

To make it easier for third-party developers to follow the project and send in their changes, Google employees have implemented public mailing lists and a bug tracking system.