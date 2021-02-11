Google is testing dark search engine theme for macOS and Windows computers

Google continues to add a dark interface to its branded services. Finally, the turn came to the search engine on computers running macOS and Windows.

According to The Verge, citing an official source, Google has launched testing of the Dark Mode for a limited number of users.

In general, the Google Search interface, apart from the gray background, has not changed. By the way, it seems that you cannot manually activate the dark theme. It will turn on automatically, depending on the time and computer settings.

There is no information yet on when Dark Mode will appear for everyone.