Google has updated the interface of the Fast Pair function: now it looks like on iOS

Google has quietly released a server update for Fast Pair.

The information was shared by the 9to5Google edition. In the update, the developers have completely changed the interface for connecting audio devices. Now, instead of a notification in the blind, a pop-up window appears with a Connect button and a large image of headphones or a speaker. The connection process looks exactly the same as on iOS devices.

Google Fast Pair is a feature that allows you to quickly connect audio devices to Android smartphones. Headphones or speakers connected using Fast Pair are remembered immediately on all gadgets tied to the same Google account. By the way, the function is already supported by many TWS headphones, including Realme, OnePlus, Google, etc.