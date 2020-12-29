Google Disables Wide-Angle Astrophotography in Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

Google released the Google Camera 8.1 app last month. As it turned out, one useful feature was removed from it.

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G users noticed that after the application’s update, the ability to take astrophotography on the wide-angle module of devices was lost. Unfortunately, Google did not provide a reason. Perhaps the whole point is that the wide-angle sensor is inferior in quality to the main one. By the way, astrophotography is still possible on the main 12.2-megapixel sensor.

As a reminder, Astrophotography mode originally appeared in the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. It allows you to take pictures of the starry sky using a long exposure. To take such photos, the smartphone must be stationary, so you need to use a tripod or stand.