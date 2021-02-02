Google closes Stadia gaming division

Google has announced the closure of internal Stadia game studios to focus on developing the service.

The Stadia project will soon lose its internal studios, which were preparing exclusives for the cloud platform. Stadia Games and Entertainment teams will release the already announced projects, closing the doors. According to Kotaku, Google will liquidate the Montreal and Los Angeles studios, affecting about 150 employees. At the same time, Typhoon Studios is likely to stay afloat.

Jade Raymond, who ran the gaming division, went looking for better opportunities.

Closing the studios sounds like the first step towards admitting defeat, but Google assures that the reshuffle is not despite, but for its sake. The company notes that Stadia has proven its worth and still believes that cloud gaming is the industry’s future. Therefore, now the service will become a platform for other publishers and developers exclusively, and Google will throw its energy into the development of this direction.

“With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay across all types of devices including iOS increased YouTube integrations and global expansion. It is clear that Stadia technology has proven its worth and works on a large scale. The future of this industry is streaming games to any screen. We will continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide our partners and the gaming community with the best possible cloud gaming experience,” writes Google.