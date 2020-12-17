Google and Qualcomm announce partnership

Google has teamed up with Qualcomm to extend the lifespan of Android smartphones.

All devices powered by the new Snapdragon processors will now support four versions of the Android OS and four years of security patches.

That is much clearer. It's the same three years of updates you currently get with Pixels, +1 more year of security updates. — Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) December 16, 2020

So far, the innovation concerns only the recently introduced Snapdragon 888 chip. All the flagships that will be released next year based on this SoC and with Android 11 on board will definitely receive Android 12, Android 13, and Android 14. For comparison, this year’s top smartphones with Snapdragon 865 chip will be updated to a maximum of Android 13.

Naturally, four-year support will also appear on cheaper devices in the future.