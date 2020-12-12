Google adds 50 new animals for viewing in augmented reality

Google has added 50 new animals that can be viewed in augmented reality using a smartphone or tablet.

Now in AR, you can watch a giraffe, a cow, a cat, a zebra, a pig, a hippopotamus, and a chow-chow. Also, 9to5Google reporters have discovered many new dog breeds that can be virtually petted, including bulldog, corgi, and dachshund.

Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap "View in 3D" to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z — Google (@Google) December 11, 2020

Google started adding 3D animals to its search engine in mid-2019. Previously, the company also added AR models of dinosaurs.

To see animals in augmented reality, you need to find them in the Google app or the Chrome browser on most modern smartphones and select “View in 3D””.