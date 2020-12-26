Golden State suffered the biggest defeat for all teams since 1960

As reported on Twitter by ESPN Stats & Info, Golden State suffered the biggest defeat since 1960 on Christmas Day for any team.

The Warriors are the 4th team in NBA history to lose their first 2 games by at least 25 points each (last: 1989-90 Warriors). Today’s 39-point loss is the largest margin of defeat on Christmas by any team since 1960. pic.twitter.com/PTolvk42bq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 25, 2020

Among the winners, Chris Middleton became the most productive, with 31 points. Bobby Portis made a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Yiannis Adetokunbo also scored a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

In the next NBA match, the Milwaukee Bucks will face the New York Knicks, and the Golden State Warriors will face the Chicago Bulls.