God of War Kratos arrives in Fortnite, destroying enemies with his bare hands

The Mandalorian dropped into the game in Fortnite Season 5, but this isn’t the last iconic character to appear in Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

A full-fledged announcement has not yet been made, but leaks indicate the arrival of Kratos in Fortnite. It all started with the publication of the official PlayStation Twitter account, in which the gamers announced the arrival of a new hero.

In an audio message from Fortnite, it is said that the fighter destroyed a couple of gods with his own hands in a fit of blind rage and is also a god and a father himself. So Thor, who came to Fortnite in Season 4, will soon be in trouble.

Later, PlayStation users noticed a banner announcing a character for Fortnite. The cover features Kratos from the reboot, but perhaps Battle Pass owners will be able to knock out the canon look. Most likely, only PlayStation users will play as Kratos, but it is not yet clear if you will have to buy the skin separately.