Giuliani will not protect Trump in the case of impeachment

The personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, denied his words that he would join the team of the defense of the head of state in the impeachment case.

On Sunday, Giuliani told ABC News that he is part of Trump’s impeachment defense team and explained that the defense would prove that the president’s allegations of election fraud are not incitement to violence.

Since I gave a speech (at a rally on January 6 before the riots in the Capitol began), I am a witness and thus cannot participate in court or the Senate Chamber,” Giuliani told ABC News.