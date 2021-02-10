Gisele Bündchen left her modeling agency

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen leaves her modelling agency IMG Models, which has represented her for 22 years. According to the publication Page Six, now the celebrity will work independently.

According to the tabloid, part of the work will go to Giselle’s twin sister, Patricia. The model has four more older sisters – Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela and Rafaela. The girls are also involved in the modelling business, but they could not achieve the same heights as their illustrious relative.

Representatives of the IMG Models agency commented on this because now “young blood” is pouring into the modelling business, on which they are making big bets. For example, contracts were recently signed with the poet Amanda Gorman, the daughter of the deceased basketball player Kobe Bryant, Natalia, and US Vice President Ella Ehrhoff’s stepdaughter. The agency also works with business veterans: not so long ago, they re-entered into an agreement with Milla Jovovich, who left IMG Models in 2019.

How Bündchen’s career will develop and whether she has already signed any contracts for advertising campaigns is still unknown. The celebrity herself practically does not comment on her decision and refrains from interviews.