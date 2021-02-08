Gisele Bundchen celebrates her husband Tom Brady’s Super Bowl triumph

In the US NFL (National Football League) final in Florida last night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat last year’s champion Kansas City. The star of the winning team, 42-year-old Tom Brady, became the champion for the seventh time and the fifth most valuable player in the Super Bowl.

His wife, the 40-year-old supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, came to support the athlete. The stars have been happily married for over 11 years and have two children – 11-year-old Benjamin and 8-year-old Vivian. On Instagram, Giselle published a series of videos from the game (including the spectacular performance of The Weeknd) and also showed how Tom’s heirs rejoice at the victory.

The footballer also has a 13-year-old son, Jack, from ex-lover Bridget Moynahan. The model learned about pregnancy after breaking up with Brady, when he was already having an affair with Bündchen. Bridget soon married businessman Andrew Frankel, and her relationship with Tom and Giselle improved.

Moynahan congratulated her ex on Instagram: I’m pretty sure I’m not the only New England Patriots celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory. Until 2020, Tom played for the Patriots for many years.