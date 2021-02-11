Gina Carano Fired From The Mandalorian For Comparing the US Government to Nazi Germany

The 38-year-old actress and professional athlete Gina Carano, who performed in mixed martial arts, lost her job due to her scandalous social networks posts. Lucasfilm fired the Mandalorian star after she compared the treatment of Republicans in the United States to treat Jews in Nazi Germany.

Jews were not beaten in the streets by the Nazis, but by their neighbours and even children. Since history is being edited, most people today do not understand that for the Nazi soldiers to quickly drive thousands of Jews away, the government first forced its neighbours to hate them simply because they were Jews. And how is this different from hating someone for their political views? – she wrote.

The actress’s scandalous past was soon deleted, but netizens launched the hashtag #FireGinaCarano with a call to punish the star.

Lucasfilm does not currently employ Gina Carano, and we are not looking forward to working with her in the future. Her social media posts defaming people based on their cultural and religious identity are disgusting and unacceptable, a Lucasfilm spokesman said.

In September, Carano came under fire when she added the words beep/bop/boop to her Twitter bio, which some people felt was inappropriate for transgender social media users who include the comments on their profiles.

They get angry because I didn’t want to insert pronouns in my bio to show that I support transgender people. After months of harassment against me, I decided to include three very controversial words in my biography. And I’m not at all against transgender people, – this is how the actress explained her position.

She later removed these words from her biography. She explained that her fellow The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal, whose sister Lux recently came out as a trans woman, helped her understand why people add these words to their profiles.