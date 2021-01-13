Gigi Hadid’s mother accidentally showed the face of her little daughter

Yolanda Hadid celebrated her 57th birthday. On the occasion of a special day, the birthday girl posted photos on Instagram with her first and so far only granddaughter – the heiress of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

Attentive subscribers of the ex-supermodel noticed a photo in the corner of the picture in which you can see the face of the baby. The proud grandmother quickly caught herself and cropped the photo, but netizens managed to save it.

“When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings, this little Angel came first. This is a completely new feeling, I found a place in my heart that I didn’t even know existed, ”wrote Yolanda. “On this special day, I miss my mother so much … Two women, indulging in nostalgia and remembering what that day was like in 1964.” Anse van den Herik passed away in August 2019 after battling cancer.

Hadid Sr. celebrated her 57th birthday in New York, where her eldest daughter is now. On Instagram, Gigi published a touching photo with the birthday girl and admitted that she could not dream of a better mother and grandmother for her daughter.