Gigi Hadid showed amazing results of body restoration after childbirth

Just four months ago, 25-year-old Gigi Hadid became a mother. The model and her lover, 28-year-old singer Zayn Malik, had a daughter, Haya. Young parents immediately announced the birth of the baby on Instagram. But the name was declassified only the other day.

Hadid is now back to work. Of course, she had to skip European Fashion Week, but she also has many New York projects, where she now lives. The other day, she participated in an eight-hour shoot for a cosmetic brand, whose face is not the first year.

The model posted a backstage photo showing the ideal parameters after childbirth. Gigi showed on camera a toned belly and a thin waist, which fully recovered after pregnancy. This cannot but rejoice the young mother.