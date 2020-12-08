Gigi Hadid shared pictures taken on the eve of birth and showed the nursery

Gigi Hadid, 25, rarely shared personal photos when she was pregnant. But now the model seems to have decided to make up for a lost time. Recently, the star willingly shows pictures taken in the last weeks of her pregnancy and talks about motherhood.

So yesterday, Gigi succumbed to nostalgia and showed footage taken on the eve of childbirth in stories.

The night before childbirth, – signed the photo of Hadid.

In other pictures taken a week before her daughter was born, the model showed the girl’s nursery.

Decorating her room and spending time in it really helped me feel prepared when I was too immersed in my thoughts, – said the star.

Decorating the room, Gigi took care not only of beauty and comfort but also of convenience. In the nursery, she put a rocking chair so that it was convenient for her to rock the baby, and also made several shelves for books.

Hadid became a mom at the end of September. She gave birth to a daughter from her 27-year-old lover Zayn Malik. Her parents have not yet shown the girl’s faces, however, while they hide even her name.

Two months after the birth of her daughter, Gigi returned to work. It is worth noting that she got into shape very quickly: a month after giving birth, she delighted fans with her figure. So it looks like her new photoshoots and other fashion shoots are just around the corner.