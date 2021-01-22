Gigi Hadid declassified the name of her four-month-old daughter

For four months, 25-year-old Gigi Hadid kept intrigued and did not reveal the name of her daughter. But yesterday she finally told how she and 28-year-old Zayn Malik named the baby.

Now on her Instagram profile, it says that she is Khai’s mom. The model’s daughter was probably named after her grandmother, the mother of her father, Mohammed Hadid, whose name is Khairiya.

The next step that her fans expect from Gigi is to show her daughter’s face to the public. The model has repeatedly published pictures with her daughter on social networks, but she always hid her from prying eyes. So in the next new picture, Gigi hid her daughter from the fans.

But what Gigi willingly shares is how her pregnancy went. So, the model said that she continued to go on the podium, already being pregnant. At the same time, she was tormented by severe toxicosis. But, so that an incident does not happen right during the show, she constantly ate, since, thanks to frequent meals, she did not feel sick.

She did not suffer from a lack of appetite and ate whatever her heart wanted: bagels, French toast, fries and fried ribs were used. It seems that this did not affect her figure very much – after a month she showed a slender figure.

Now the star spends a lot of time with her daughter. However, she did not sit up on maternity leave and has already returned to work.