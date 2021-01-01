Gigi Hadid celebrated Christmas with her family, Zayn Malik and Dua Lipa

Yolanda Hadid shared her family Christmas footage on her Instagram. The star family celebrated the holiday in full, including the famous daughters Bella and Gigi, as well as the son of Anwar. The clan is joined by Zane Malik, Gigi’s lover and father of her child, and Dua Lipa, who is dating Anwar.

“Someday we will remember this time, remember what lessons we learned, how we grew up and how grateful we were to each other,” Yolanda signed the series of pictures. In the photo, she showed how her family gathered at the festive table.

Dua Lipa also shared holiday photos on her page. She captured the moments when the family gathered and decorated gingerbread houses together. “A Christmas Story”, – the singer signed the post.

This Christmas was special for the Hadid family: Gigi and Zane had a daughter, and Yolanda and Mohamed became grandparents.

“It is impossible to convey in words what I feel now. The love I have for this little man is beyond comprehension. Glad to finally see her, call her mine. And I am very grateful for the life that we will now spend together, ”admitted Malik after the birth of his daughter.

As the insider said, the appearance of the child strengthened the relationship between Malik and Hadid, who have repeatedly diverged and converged over the history of their union.