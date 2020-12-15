Gigabyte introduced its own version of the Radeon RX 6800

Gigabyte Technology has unveiled its own versions of the new AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards, announcing specifications and pricing.

In total, Gigabyte will release three models of video cards: Radeon RX 6800 Aorus Master, Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC, and Radeon RX 6800 XT Aorus Master. All are built on the RDNA 2 architecture and received 16 GB of GDDR6 video memory.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 (XT) Aorus Master will receive a large cooling system with three fans and an LCD at the end for displaying system information. The card is also highlighted by a USB Type-C connector on the back. The additional power supply can be connected via two 8-pin PCI-E Power.

Factory overclocking is also provided. The Radeon RX 6800 Aorus Master has Game and Boost Clock frequencies of 1980 and 2190 MHz. The Radeon RX 6800 XT Aorus Master is 2065 and 2310 MHz, respectively.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC received a WindForce 3X cooler and a factory overclocked GPU with increased Game and Boost Clock frequencies up to 2045 2285 MHz. Two 8-pin connectors are provided for connecting an additional power supply. The set of video outputs includes two DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1.

The Radeon RX 6800 Aorus Master will cost $719, which is $140 more than AMD’s versions. The Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC asks for $849 (+ $200), and the Radeon RX 6800 XT Aorus Mater will be released with a price tag of $899 (+ $250).