Germany’s most popular politician may take the post of Chancellor instead of Merkel

The candidate for the post of German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be the head of the country’s Ministry of Health, a member of the CDU (Christian Democratic Union) Jens Spahn, chosen by the citizens of Germany as the “winner of the year” in 2020. Reported by Bild. According to the publication, Spahn is now actively discussing this possibility. Merkel said earlier that this is her last term as chancellor.

The CDU party congress will take place on January 15-16, where its chairman will be elected. One of the candidates for this post is the Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, whose team includes Spahn.

According to unofficial tradition, the head of the party becomes the candidate for the post of chancellor. Still, as indicated by Bild, the situation can change as follows: Spahn becomes the chancellor, and Laschet becomes the leader of the CDU.

In addition to Laschet, there are two more candidates for the post of chairman of the CDU: the former head of the parliamentary faction Friedrich Merz (he is called a business lobbyist) and the chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy, Norbert Röttgen.

“Jens Spahn made it clear to me that he would be ready to nominate for the Chancellor’s office if his results in the March polls are much better than Laschet’s,” the CDU told Bild.

At the moment, the party is headed by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (she is also the head of the German Ministry of Defense), who was previously called the main candidate for chancellor. In February 2020, Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that she was not going to remain the leader of the Conservatives.

Merkel, who has held the post of government head for the fourth term in a row, has already stated several times that she will not be running for a fifth term. In December, according to a poll, Spahn overtook Merkel in popularity (by 1%), who had previously topped the list many times.

In particular, 52% of the polled citizens spoke in favour of the fact that in 2021 he would have “the maximum possible influence in politics” in Germany. At the same time, Spahn was criticized by several media and politicians in January: in their opinion, mass vaccination against COVID-19 is not proceeding as fast as it should.