Germany will not change its position on the “Nord stream-2” when the US leadership changes

The German government will not change its position on the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline project even if the US leadership changes. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated this in an interview published on Monday with the DPA news agency.

“There is no need to raise the topic of European sovereignty if this means that in the future we should do everything only as Washington wants,” he said, referring to the implementation of the project in the context of the upcoming inauguration of the next head of the US administration on January 20, 2021. “The Federal government will not change its position on “Nord stream-2,” Maas said.

The German Foreign Minister acknowledged that Berlin and Washington have disagreements on some topics, including this project. “It is important that we have a common line on Central strategic and geopolitical issues so that we are on the same side of the field,” he said.

Maas also reiterated his commitment to NATO’s goal of raising defense spending to 2% of national GDP but noted that all countries would have to streamline their spending due to the coronavirus pandemic. “After it (caused by the pandemic crisis) will have to discuss what this will mean for the chosen path and the overall goal,” he said.

Referring to Germany’s involvement in nuclear deterrence, Maas pointed out that neighboring countries’ security interests, such as Poland and the Baltic States, should be taken into account.

“This is somewhat ignored in all debates. When someone says that we, like Germany, want to renounce nuclear participation, we need to take into account what this means for our partners,” the German Foreign Minister said.