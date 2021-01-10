Germany strengthened the Bundestag security after the storming of the Capitol

Berlin police have stepped up security on the German parliament building after the riots in the United States.

According to the newspaper, the President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble made a corresponding proposal. In a letter to German deputies, he said that he had asked the Foreign Office to submit a report on Washington’s events.

Schäuble also promised to discuss what conclusions need to be drawn to ensure the protection of the Bundestag with the federal and state authorities. The Berlin police previously reported strengthening security measures against the backdrop of unrest in the United States.