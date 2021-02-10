Germany remains in contact with the United States on the issue of sanctions against “Nord stream-2”

The German government has repeatedly said that it does not support US extraterritorial sanctions.

Germany maintains contact with the US administration on the issue of US extraterritorial sanctions against “Nord stream-2” but cannot provide any details on this issue. This was stated on Wednesday at a briefing in Berlin by the deputy representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Ulrike Demmer.

“We remain in contact with the US government on the issue of sanctions and sanctions threats. We do not give information about confidential conversations,” she said.

The German government has repeatedly said that it does not support US extraterritorial sanctions. The German authorities expressed their commitment to the project and said that it should be completed. At the same time, Berlin insists that Ukraine should retain its role as a transit country in the future.

On September 16, 2020, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that the German government offered the United States a billion-dollar deal in exchange for Washington’s rejection of sanctions against the “Nord stream-2” project. According to its sources, Berlin has expressed its readiness to invest up to 1 billion euros in constructing two terminals in Germany to receive American liquefied natural gas. On February 9, the same information was replicated by the German Environmental Foundation. This was the reason for discussing this topic at the briefing once again.

On January 1, the United States entered into force the defense budget provisions, including expanding sanctions against the “Nord stream-2” and “Turkish stream” gas pipelines.