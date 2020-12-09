Germany has expressed its readiness to work closely with Biden in the framework of WHO

German authorities intend to work closely with the government of Joe Biden in the framework of WHO, after the return of the United States to the organization, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

“Joe Biden wants to bring the US back to WHO – we will work closely with his government there,” Maas wrote on Twitter.

The Minister also reiterated the need for a transatlantic “New Deal.”

In early July, US President Donald Trump sent an official notification to Congress about the country’s withdrawal from the WHO. The exit process is expected to be completed in July 2021. Earlier, Trump said that the country is ending relations with the WHO because it “refused to carry out the required reforms.” The American leader accused the WHO of hiding the scale of the coronavirus epidemic in China’s interests.

However, as previously reported by the media, Joe Biden, elected, according to preliminary data, the President of the United States, after the inauguration plans to sign several executive orders, including the cancellation of withdrawal from the world health organization.