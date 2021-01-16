Germany has elected a new successor to Merkel

In Germany, a new successor to Angela Merkel was elected to the post of German Chancellor. The Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet became him.

He was appointed chairman of the ruling party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Several candidates took part in the election campaign, including the former head of the parliamentary faction Friedrich Merz and the Bundestag foreign policy committee’s head Norbert Röttgen.

Earlier at the CDU delegates’ congress, Laschet said that he would not allow right-wing terrorists to stir up protests and unrest in Germany, reports TASS. He recalled last year’s events when protests began in Berlin due to the authorities’ restrictions on the coronavirus. According to him, people, among whom were also seen representatives of right-wing extremism, tried to break into the parliament building.

In conclusion, Laschet called on Germany to defend itself against all manifestations of hatred.

On December 31, it became known that Merkel congratulated citizens on the New Year holidays for the last time. According to her, she is no longer going to apply for the post of the German chancellor. She took it on November 22, 2005, becoming the first female chancellor.