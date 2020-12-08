German MP supports “Nord stream-2”

Tino Krupalla, co-Chairman of the Alternative for Germany party, said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the project meets Germany’s interests.

“Sanctions (anti – Russian) clearly have negative consequences, as well as the current situation around the “Nord stream-2.” We have always supported this project. We have always believed that it is essential because it corresponds to our economic interests. It strengthens our country and Europe’s energy security,” said the German MP.

He noted that Russia remained a reliable supplier of gas even during the cold war. This is no less important now that Germany is moving towards a transformation in the energy sector, he said.

“Although we understand that US interests play a significant role here,” the co-Chairman of the Alternative for Germany party added.