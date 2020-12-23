German General reveals NATO’s biggest fear

Russia “definitely” can be called “the main threat to NATO, the country is building up weapons,” but also actively engaged in the modernization of the army; such a statement was made by the General of the Bundeswehr and chief of staff of the US army in Wiesbaden Jared Sembritzki, Free News reports concerning his interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“The Russian threat is real. Since the country is not only “building up weapons,” but also actively engaged in the modernization of the army and demonstrates its claims to power,” Sembritzki said.

When asked whether Russia could be called the main threat, he said, “definitely.”

According to Sembritzki, Poland and the three Baltic countries already have four NATO combat groups to counter the Russian threat. The Alliance has “powerful forces” concentrated in Europe, which is preparing for possible crises. This, he said, should be a deterrent force for Moscow.