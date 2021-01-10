German footballer trained with the sexiest athlete in the world

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels trained with German athlete Alisa Schmidt named the sexiest sportswoman by Busted Coveragе. The video was published on the German team’s YouTube channel.

The participants ran through the stadium and talked. Also, athletes have shown several effective exercise routines.

In 2017, Schmidt won silver with the German national team in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Championship. In 2019, the runner took bronze in the relay at the European Championship U23.