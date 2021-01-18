German environmentalists opposed the construction of “Nord stream-2”

The German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) and the environmental organization NABU protested in connection with the permission of the German regulator to extend the construction of the “Nord stream-2” pipeline, the Norddeutscher Rundfunk TV and radio company reported.

On Friday, the Federal Office of Maritime Navigation and Hydrography of Germany extended the permit for Nord Stream 2 AG to lay the “Nord stream-2” pipeline.