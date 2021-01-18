German environmentalists opposed the construction of “Nord stream-2”
The German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) and the environmental organization NABU protested in connection with the permission of the German regulator to extend the construction of the “Nord stream-2” pipeline, the Norddeutscher Rundfunk TV and radio company reported.
On Friday, the Federal Office of Maritime Navigation and Hydrography of Germany extended the permit for Nord Stream 2 AG to lay the “Nord stream-2” pipeline.
“Relevant emails have been received from Deutsche Umwelthilfe and Nabu, the Federal Office of Maritime Navigation and Hydrography said on Monday. Thus, the permit issued for laying in German waters is temporarily invalid,” NDR reports.