German concern Bilfinger SE refused to participate in the “Nord stream-2” project

Due to the threat of US sanctions, the German concern Bilfinger SE decided to refuse to participate in the “Nord stream-2” project. This was reported on Tuesday by the German tabloid Bild, with reference to the company’s letters that were at its disposal.

According to the publication, Bilfinger SE has signed several contracts with the operator Nord Stream 2 AG for €15 million, including “for the development, supply, and maintenance of security systems,” as well as for the supply of a heat generator unit.

Bild claims that Bilfinger SE has already notified the American side that they will not fulfill the contracts.

Germany has repeatedly said that it considers “Nord stream-2” an economic project. At the same time, Berlin stressed that Ukraine should maintain its role as a gas transit country. Extraterritorial US sanctions in Germany are considered illegal.