German authorities plan to start vaccinating residents against coronavirus on December 27

First of all, it is planned to start vaccinating in homes for the elderly and disabled.

Vaccination of German residents against coronavirus should begin on December 27. This was reported on Wednesday by n-tv with reference to the results of the meeting of the Ministers of Health of Germany and the federal states.

According to him, the head of the German Ministry of Health, Jens Spahn, informed the regional authorities about the expected timing of admission and delivery of the vaccine developed by a consortium consisting of Pfizer and BioNTech. “For federal states, December 27 is considered the date of the launch of vaccination against the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. First of all, it is planned to start vaccinating in homes for the elderly and disabled,” the TV channel quotes the statement of the Berlin Senate Office for Health.

The European Medicines Agency announced on December 1 that it would approve Pfizer – BioNTech on December 21, eight days earlier than expected. The companies announced that the third stage of clinical trials’ results showed that the effectiveness of the drug exceeds 90%. In the UK, Canada, and the US, the consortium’s vaccine has already been approved for use.

Earlier, German media reported that Germany’s vaccination centers from December 15 are fully ready for the vaccination campaign.