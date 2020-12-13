German authorities agreed to impose strict quarantine

Federal and regional authorities in Germany have agreed to introduce strict quarantine in the country – at the latest from December 16. This was reported on Saturday by the online edition Business Insider concerning the results of negotiations between the heads of the offices of the head of the government of Germany and the prime ministers of the lands.

According to the portal, Angela Merkel’s office insists that the new lockdown be introduced as early as Tuesday, December 15. The final decision on this will be made on Sunday during a videoconference between the chancellor and the prime ministers of the federal states.

As planned, representatives of a maximum of two households, with a maximum of five people, will be allowed to meet in private houses and apartments. This rule does not apply to children under the age of 14. In the period from December 24 to 26, the authorities want to allow a maximum of 10 people to meet, but we should only talk about relatives.

Disagreements persist between the Chancellor’s Office and regional heads over the possible closure of schools and kindergartens. According to Business Insider, an agreement in principle has been reached that, by January 10, education in schools will be organized, if possible, only online. As for the work of kindergartens, Merkel’s office wants them to close at least until January 10, while the state authorities insist that they remain open.

In Germany, the so-called soft lockdown is now in effect – compared to the first quarantine, which was in the spring, kindergartens and schools, shopping centres and non-food stores have been opened.

The number of confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus in Germany has increased by 28,438 in the last 24 hours. 496 people with the infection have died in 24 hours. During the entire time of the pandemic, the infection was detected in 1,300,516 residents of Germany, 21,466 patients died from complications.